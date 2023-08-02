Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

