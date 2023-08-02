Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $65.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after buying an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $188,566,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.