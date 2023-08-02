Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $65.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.
In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
