Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.
Insider Activity at Match Group
In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Match Group Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.