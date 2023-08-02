Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

