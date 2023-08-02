Matthews International Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Matthews International in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,065,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 125,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -47.42%.

About Matthews International

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.