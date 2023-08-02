McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $598,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $405.22 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $326.19 and a 1-year high of $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.73.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

