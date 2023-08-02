Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.37.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.