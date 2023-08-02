MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MMNFF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. MedMen Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

About MedMen Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer in the United States. The company provides products under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of June 25, 2022, it operated 19 stores in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, and Massachusetts. MedMen Enterprises Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.