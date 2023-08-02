Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Update

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Medpace by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Shares of MEDP opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $264.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.98 and its 200 day moving average is $212.69.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.