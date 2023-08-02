Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Update

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Medpace by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $264.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.98 and its 200 day moving average is $212.69.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace



Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

