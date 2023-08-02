Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in July

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.6 days.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Melrose Industries stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.42) to GBX 620 ($7.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 570 ($7.32) to GBX 440 ($5.65) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 450 ($5.78) to GBX 575 ($7.38) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

