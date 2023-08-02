Michael T. Speetzen Sells 58,301 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 356,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

