Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 695,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Shares of Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

