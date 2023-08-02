Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Up 4.4 %
OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $49.33.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.
