Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Featured Stories

