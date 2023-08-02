Moderna (MRNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.92) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRNA opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52 week low of $113.77 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.02.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,127,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $3,302,862.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,254,991.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,127,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,005 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,575. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,063,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $628,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

