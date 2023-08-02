Morgan Stanley to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

NYSE:MS opened at $90.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

