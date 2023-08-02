MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe Sells 3,094 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $101.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

