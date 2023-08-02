MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 611,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ LIFW opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. MSP Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSP Recovery stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

