Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,256,000 after buying an additional 1,529,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,605,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,558,000 after buying an additional 1,112,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

