Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

