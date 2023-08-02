Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 48,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,320,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 205,965 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

