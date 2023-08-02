Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Mercury Systems worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

MRCY opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.33, a PEG ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.93. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

