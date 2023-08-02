Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNR opened at $187.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average is $199.63.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

