Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of WEX worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,392. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

