Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in XPEL by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of XPEL by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,340,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $701,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,764 shares in the company, valued at $31,340,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $177,244.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,175,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,284,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,735 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

