Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Steven Madden worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.