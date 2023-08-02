Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.13.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $492.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.89. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

