Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

