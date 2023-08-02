Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $21,799,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,520,000 after buying an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.22 and a 12-month high of $257.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.