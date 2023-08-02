Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

