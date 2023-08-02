Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,988,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.6% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 36.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 18.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,430. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $352.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

