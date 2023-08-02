Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 151,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

