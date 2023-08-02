Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after acquiring an additional 229,775 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

