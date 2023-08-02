Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.96. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $201.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

