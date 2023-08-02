Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average of $125.08. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.