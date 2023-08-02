Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Company Profile

Shares of PSA stock opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.32. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13.

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.