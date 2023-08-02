Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,466,680,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $252.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.60 and a 200-day moving average of $232.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

