Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,200. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

