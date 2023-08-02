Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wolfspeed worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed Company Profile

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

