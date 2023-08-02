Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,483 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Spire worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Spire by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 77,105 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Spire Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SR stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

