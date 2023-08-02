Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,922 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cognex worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

