Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $652,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 842,522 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Envista by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 642,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

NVST opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.