Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 32,374 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,374 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of MaxLinear worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after buying an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after purchasing an additional 173,826 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after buying an additional 49,920 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Price Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.87. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

