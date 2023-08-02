Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,157 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Shares of FIBK opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $610,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 980,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $610,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 980,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.