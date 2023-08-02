Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Masimo worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average of $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.83. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Read More

