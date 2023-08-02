Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 909 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Middleby worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

