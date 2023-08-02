Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 976 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lear worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lear by 21.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Lear by 14.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 56,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Lear by 9.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lear by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $1,991,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

