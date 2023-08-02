Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,915 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 195,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.7 %

KALU stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KALU shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

