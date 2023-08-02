Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NLY opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.