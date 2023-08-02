Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

