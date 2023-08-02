Myers Industries (MYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Myers Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.55-$1.85 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $215.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $728.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

