New Jersey Resources (NJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY23 guidance at $2.62-2.72 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.62-$2.72 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $237,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

